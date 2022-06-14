Ireland squad: Five uncapped players named in 40-man panel for three-Test New Zealand series live on Sky Sports
Uncapped Ciaran Frawley (centre), Joe McCarthy (second row), Jimmy O'Brien (wing), Jeremy Loughman (loosehead prop), Cian Prendergast (back-row) included in 40-man Ireland squad; Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Conway, Robert Baloucoune injured; Tadhg Beirne included; Johnny Sexton tour captain
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 14/06/22 1:53pm
Ireland have named five uncapped players in an extended 40-man squad for their summer tour to New Zealand, exclusively live on Sky Sports.
Leinster trio Ciaran Frawley (centre), Joe McCarthy (second row) and Jimmy O'Brien (wing), Munster's Jeremy Loughman (loosehead prop) and Connacht's Cian Prendergast (back-row) make up the uncapped selections, with the squad captained by 36-year-old Johnny Sexton.
Injuries mean Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher (shoulder), Munster wing Andrew Conway (knee) - key men during Ireland's successful 2021 Autumn series and 2022 Six Nations - miss out, as do Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune (hip), Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne (neck) and Munster centre Chris Farrell.
Second row Tadhg Beirne, who has not played for Munster since injuring his thigh vs Scotland for Ireland in Round 5 of the Six Nations, is included, while the likes of Ross Molony (Leinster) and Jack O'Donoghue (Munster) will be disappointed to miss out after impressive campaigns.
Ireland will face the All Blacks in three Tests through July in Auckland (July 2), Dunedin (July 9) and Wellington (July 16), as well as facing the Maori All Blacks in midweeks games on Wednesday June 29 and Tuesday July 12, with all five matches live on Sky Sports.
The tour is Ireland's first since a 2018 2-1 series victory against the Wallabies in Australia, and their first to New Zealand since 2012, as they seek a first victory on Kiwi soil.
Five players remain in the touring group from 2012 in Sexton and experienced quartet Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls and Cian Healy. Three of the group tasted success vs the All Blacks in New Zealand on the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour in Murray, Sexton and Tadhg Furlong, with a further three players touring but not featuring in Test victory: O'Mahony, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw.
The squad also includes a further 12 players who have less than 10 caps for Ireland: Harry Byrne (Leinster, fly-half), Craig Casey (Munster, scrum-half), Gavin Coombes (Munster, back-row), Mack Hansen (Connacht, wing), James Hume (Ulster, centre), Michael Lowry (Ulster, full-back), Ryan Baird (Leinster, second row), Dave Heffernan (Connacht, hooker), Tom O'Toole (Ulster, tighthead prop), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, hooker), Nick Timoney (Ulster, back-row) and Kieran Treadwell (Ulster, second row).
"This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks," head coach Farrell said on Tuesday.
"Due to Covid we haven't had an opportunity to tour and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field. This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.
"We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans."
Ireland's 40-man Summer Tour Squad vs New Zealand
Backs (18)
Bundee Aki (Connacht) 37 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster) 32 caps
Craig Casey (Munster) 5 caps
Keith Earls (Munster) 96 caps
Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 57 caps
James Hume (Ulster) 3 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 20 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 12 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster) 1 cap
Conor Murray (Munster) 96 caps
Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 42 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 105 caps (C)
Forwards (22)
Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 23 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 30 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster) 27 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster) 17 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 57 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster) 116 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster) 68 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster) 26 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster) uncapped
Joe McCarthy (Leinster) uncapped
Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 84 caps
Tom O'Toole (Ulster) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster) 43 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster) 43 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 7 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 5 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 40 caps
Ireland 2022 Summer Tour Fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)
Māori All Blacks v IRELAND
FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
New Zealand v IRELAND
Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday 2nd July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
New Zealand v IRELAND
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday 9th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
Māori All Blacks v IRELAND
SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)
New Zealand v IRELAND
SKY Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 16th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)