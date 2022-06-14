Ireland squad: Five uncapped players named in 40-man panel for three-Test New Zealand series live on Sky Sports

Ireland face the All Blacks in New Zealand in a three-Test series this summer, and will play the Maori All Blacks twice as well, all live on Sky Sports

Ireland have named five uncapped players in an extended 40-man squad for their summer tour to New Zealand, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Leinster trio Ciaran Frawley (centre), Joe McCarthy (second row) and Jimmy O'Brien (wing), Munster's Jeremy Loughman (loosehead prop) and Connacht's Cian Prendergast (back-row) make up the uncapped selections, with the squad captained by 36-year-old Johnny Sexton.

Injuries mean Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher (shoulder), Munster wing Andrew Conway (knee) - key men during Ireland's successful 2021 Autumn series and 2022 Six Nations - miss out, as do Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune (hip), Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne (neck) and Munster centre Chris Farrell.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher misses out on the tour due to a shoulder injury

Second row Tadhg Beirne, who has not played for Munster since injuring his thigh vs Scotland for Ireland in Round 5 of the Six Nations, is included, while the likes of Ross Molony (Leinster) and Jack O'Donoghue (Munster) will be disappointed to miss out after impressive campaigns.

Ireland will face the All Blacks in three Tests through July in Auckland (July 2), Dunedin (July 9) and Wellington (July 16), as well as facing the Maori All Blacks in midweeks games on Wednesday June 29 and Tuesday July 12, with all five matches live on Sky Sports.

The tour is Ireland's first since a 2018 2-1 series victory against the Wallabies in Australia, and their first to New Zealand since 2012, as they seek a first victory on Kiwi soil.

Five players remain in the touring group from 2012 in Sexton and experienced quartet Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony, Keith Earls and Cian Healy. Three of the group tasted success vs the All Blacks in New Zealand on the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour in Murray, Sexton and Tadhg Furlong, with a further three players touring but not featuring in Test victory: O'Mahony, Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw.

Connacht back-row Cian Prendergast is one of five players included in the 40-man squad

The squad also includes a further 12 players who have less than 10 caps for Ireland: Harry Byrne (Leinster, fly-half), Craig Casey (Munster, scrum-half), Gavin Coombes (Munster, back-row), Mack Hansen (Connacht, wing), James Hume (Ulster, centre), Michael Lowry (Ulster, full-back), Ryan Baird (Leinster, second row), Dave Heffernan (Connacht, hooker), Tom O'Toole (Ulster, tighthead prop), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, hooker), Nick Timoney (Ulster, back-row) and Kieran Treadwell (Ulster, second row).

"This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks," head coach Farrell said on Tuesday.

"Due to Covid we haven't had an opportunity to tour and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field. This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell will look to lead his side to a first victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand

"We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans."

Ireland's 40-man Summer Tour Squad vs New Zealand

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht) 37 caps

Harry Byrne (Leinster) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster) 32 caps

Craig Casey (Munster) 5 caps

Keith Earls (Munster) 96 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 57 caps

James Hume (Ulster) 3 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 20 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 12 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster) 96 caps

Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 42 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 105 caps (C)

Forwards (22)

Ryan Baird (Leinster) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 23 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 30 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster) 27 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster) 17 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 57 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster) 116 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster) 26 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster) uncapped

Joe McCarthy (Leinster) uncapped

Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 84 caps

Tom O'Toole (Ulster) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster) 43 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster) 43 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 7 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 5 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 40 caps

Ireland 2022 Summer Tour Fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

FMG Stadium, Hamilton, Wednesday 29th June, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Eden Park, Auckland, Saturday 2nd July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, Saturday 9th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

Māori All Blacks v IRELAND

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday 12th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)

New Zealand v IRELAND

SKY Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 16th July, 2022 (KO: 8.05am)