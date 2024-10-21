Caelan Doris named Ireland captain as injured Peter O'Mahony, Ronan Kelleher picked in Autumn Nations Series squad

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland in their Autumn Nations Series that begins against New Zealand on November 8, as previous captain Peter O'Mahony makes the squad despite a hamstring injury.

Back-row forward Doris led Ireland to a Six Nations victory over Italy earlier this year and the second Test win against world champions South Africa in July.

After hosting the All Blacks, Ireland then face Argentina and Fiji before concluding their November schedule against Australia.

"It is an enormous honour to be named Ireland captain, and I am excited about leading the squad into battle over the coming weeks," said Doris, who is likely to be a strong British and Irish Lions captaincy contender in Australia next summer.

"I am extremely proud to lead this squad, and I know that there is an experienced group of leaders who will work hard to achieve success in the weeks ahead."

Elsewhere, Mack Hansen is back in the squad after a shoulder injury meant the wing missed last season's Six Nations and South Africa tour, while regular skipper O'Mahony has also been included as he continues his recovery from hamstring trouble.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher makes the squad despite his recent ankle injury, but first-choice hooker Dan Sheehan remains out with an ACL injury. Back-row forward Jack Conan also misses out due to injury.

Head coach Andy Farrell has named two uncapped players among a 35-player squad in Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu and Leinster fly-half Sam Prendergast, who both recently featured for Emerging Ireland.

Farrell said: "The challenge that awaits us this November is one of the toughest we could face.

"There is a blend of youth and experience, but all of the players are selected on merit carried from their form in recent months from the summer tour, the early rounds of the URC [United Rugby Championship] and at the Emerging Ireland tour.

"While some of the players have been sidelined of late, collectively they are making positive strides on the injury front and we are hopeful that they will come into the selection frame over the course of the coming weeks as they ramp up their respective rehab programmes.

"The Emerging Ireland tours have presented a crop of less experienced players with the opportunity to impress, and it was great to see a number of them take their chance."

Ireland's 35-player squad:

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, captain), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

