Wales call up Jarrod Evans for autumn internationals

Jarrod Evans is one of three rookies in Warren Gatland's squad

Uncapped Cardiff Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans has been called into Wales' squad for the autumn internationals.

The 22-year-old was already training with the team and is now available for matches against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa next month, the Welsh Rugby Union announced.

Ospreys lock Bradley Davies will, however, not be available for selection for head coach Warren Gatland due to a knee injury, despite being named in the original 37-man group.

The WRU added Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell continues to make progress with his rehabilitation following concussion.