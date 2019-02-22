Josh Adams wary of England's kicking threat ahead of Wales Six Nations game

1:31 Warren Gatland says he is aware that Eddie Jones has been 'talking up' Wales' chances ahead of England's visit to Cardiff on Saturday Warren Gatland says he is aware that Eddie Jones has been 'talking up' Wales' chances ahead of England's visit to Cardiff on Saturday

Josh Adams admits Wales are wary of England's impressive kicking game but is confident they can deal with it as they prepare for Saturday's eagerly-awaited Six Nations clash in Cardiff.

Both sides go into the game having won their opening two matches in the competition this year, and Adams is expecting a stern test of Wales' Grand Slam credentials.

"I think they've kicked the ball the most out of any team so far this Six Nations, with seven of their 10 tries coming from kicks," said Adams.

Wales wing Josh Lewis has been impressed by the form of England's Jonny May

"Obviously, we have done our homework on that aspect and as a backs team we will have to ensure we make it difficult for [Owen] Farrell, [Ben] Youngs and [Elliot] Daly at the back.

"It's a massive game on Saturday with how much England kick the ball, so it is definitely going to be those 50/50 challenges [that are key], and hopefully it's something we can come on the right end of."

England wing Jonny May has been in sensational form during the current campaign, scoring the opening try after just two minutes of the opening-round victory over Ireland, before grabbing a hat-trick of tries in the 44-8 drubbing of France at Twickenham.

George North will be the man tasked with trying to restrict May and Adams has backed the man on the opposite Welsh wing to him to rise to the task.

"He's been very good and has scored some good tries," Adams said of Leicester's May.

"Some of those tries have come on the back of just chasing kicks hard. Sometimes as a winger you are going to get that luck of the bounce and he has been very good.

"I think he has improved his game aerially as well. He's been very good for England receiving box kicks off Youngs, so it will be a tough task for George [North] on the right, although he is a world class player and will be up to the task."