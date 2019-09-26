Wales flanker Justin Tipuric says Australia clash is the big one

Justin Tipuric scored a try against Georgia in Wales' Rugby World Cup opener

Justin Tipuric says "it is time to perform" when Wales face a World Cup showdown against Australia that could shape their destiny in the tournament.

Victory for Wales against the Wallabies would install them as red-hot favourites to win Pool D and secure a likely quarter-final appointment with France or Argentina.

But if Australia beat Wales for a 14th time in the last 15 meetings, it could send Tipuric and company hurtling towards a last-eight clash against England.

"There is no bones about it, both teams want to try and get through and finish top of the group," Wales flanker Tipuric said.

"There have been some tough results in the past, but it was nice to get a win last autumn against them (Australia).

George North was also among Wales' tryscorers against Georgia

"I think they will be chomping at the bit to get that back from us, and we want to make sure we get another win.

"Before we even came in here, you knew this was going to be a big one. Now we are here, it's time to perform, really."

Wales have only claimed one victory against Australia, New Zealand or South Africa in World Cup history - and that was 32 years ago in a third-place play-off when they toppled the Wallabies.

And their overall record under head coach Warren Gatland shows just seven wins from 41 attempts at the hands of the three southern hemisphere heavyweights.

Wales halted a 13-Test losing sequence at Australia's hands last November, with Tipuric set to be among several survivors from that 9-6 success who run out at Tokyo Stadium on Sunday.

Asked if there had been a mental block prior to that win, Tipuric added: "It's tough to say.

"Those games are so tight, there is maybe... people would expect there was a bit of a mental block, I don't know.

"In the end in the last game we probably left about 15 points out there, so it made the scoreline look a lot closer than it actually was."