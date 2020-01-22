Alun Wyn Jones: Tough transition for Wales ahead of Wayne Pivac era

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has told his side to look to the future, not the past, as they prepare fore the Wayne Pivac era

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has warned his side they face a “bumpy road” now they no longer have Warren Gatland in charge but insisted it is “Wayne’s world now".

New head coach Wayne Pivac takes over from New Zealander Gatland, who ended his 12 years in charge by taking Wales to the semi-finals of last summer's World Cup in Japan.

FIRST LOOK 👁 Our #GuinnessSixNations Class of 2020 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Edrych yn dda, bois. pic.twitter.com/kJiiMaIYQu — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 21, 2020

They begin their Six Nations campaign with a home game against Italy on February 1 and while he admitted it will take time to adapt to a new man in charge, they must be positive if they are to replicate the success they have had in the recent past.

"It is going to be a bumpy road and we cannot shy away from that," said Jones.

"There has been a lot of change and, to a point, we have to cut ties with that. If you continue to look over your shoulder, you will slow yourself down.

"If we are going to evolve, there are few more things to adapt to, and that is what you want to do.

"I was asked earlier about desire, and why you keep going, and I just remember why I started. I want to play rugby and I want to be involved with Wales.

"It is Wayne's world now and I am looking forward to what is to come."

Pivac confirmed that Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit is likely to be available for the game with Italy.

The 18-year-old went off injured during his side's Champions Cup defeat against Toulouse on Sunday but is expected to be fit for international duty next month.

Louis Rees-Zammit should be fit for the start of the Six Nations

Liam Williams, who has not played since he injured his ankle at the World Cup, is not due to return until Wales' second Six Nations fixture with Ireland in Dublin on February 8, however.

"Louis has worked well with the medical team and he will be back training this morning [Wednesday], doing some running with the boys," added Pivac.

"He will go back to his club this weekend and we will get him back next week.

"Liam is on for round two of the competition. He won't make the Italian match, but is on track for Ireland."