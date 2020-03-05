Six Nations: Liam Williams makes Wales return against England

Liam Williams starts on the left wing

Liam Williams and Dan Biggar have been named in the Wales team for Saturday's Six Nations game against England at Twickenham.

Liam Williams has not played since Wales beat World Cup quarter-final opponents France on October 20, suffering an ankle-ligament injury during training just a few days later.

But Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has him back into the Test match arena, replacing the injured Josh Adams as one of four changes from the side beaten by France on February 22.

Biggar, meanwhile, is retained at fly-half despite suffering a knee injury in Northampton's loss to Saracens last weekend.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams, prop Rob Evans and back-row forward Josh Navidi also start.

Tomos Williams comes in for Gareth Davies, Evans replaces Wyn Jones while Navidi takes over from No 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Navidi has been recovering from a hamstring injury and last played in Cardiff Blues' Challenge Cup game against Leicester on January 12.

George North continues on the right wing. He failed a head injury assessment during the France game but has passed all return-to-play protocols and also been independently assessed by a concussion expert.

"We've had a good two weeks and we are really excited about heading up to Twickenham for what will be a huge Six Nations clash," said Wales head coach Pivac.

"We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating.

"Liam's return to full fitness is a positive after the loss of Josh (Adams), as is the return of Josh Navidi. We have been targeting this game for both of their returns and they have trained really well so it's a great opportunity for them on Saturday."

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Josh Navidi.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Aaron Shingler, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Johnny McNicholl.