Six Nations: Wales hooker Ken Owens warns England to expect no less intensity at empty Principality Stadium

Ken Owens says Wales have had enough time to adapt to having no fans in stadiums

Wales hooker Ken Owens has warned England to expect no less intensity at an empty Principality Stadium than if there were 70,000 Welsh fans screaming at them.

Eddie Jones says his England side are suffering from a drop in aggression evident across rugby and football due to the coronavirus-enforced absence of spectators at grounds.

England suffered their first Twickenham defeat to Scotland since 1983 before beating Italy 41-18 in another underwhelming home display.

But Wales have registered wins against Ireland and Scotland to head into Saturday's home game with England dreaming of Six Nations Grand Slam glory.

"I think the two games we've played have been really physical, top-end Test matches," Owens said.

"It feels exactly at the level we've had in previous years playing in Six Nations, how Test rugby should be played."

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is the tournament's leading try-scorer with three tries in two games as Wales have managed back-to-back wins

On the absence of crowds, Owens said: "People have heard me singing the anthem out of tune, which hasn't been great.

"It is different. In the Ireland game all the pyrotechnics stopped and then there was this deathly silence, which was almost surreal. You didn't know what to make of it.

"It obviously does have an effect not having a crowd because you feed off the energy of the crowd and that atmosphere pushes on.

Owens is tackled in his side's win over Ireland

"I can probably see what he (Jones) is on about to a certain degree. Back-to-back efforts, especially defensively, and a couple of big hits, if you get a tackle on the front foot you are feeding off the energy of the crowd.

"But it's something we've all got to deal with and learn to adapt. We've had enough time and everybody's in the same boat.

"As a professional player there's no real excuse. You have to find your own motivation, that energy to play at the intensity needed in Test level."

Wales won a 12th Grand Slam under Warren Gatland two years ago, the third leg of which was a 21-13 victory over England in Cardiff.

Expectations were low for Wales and head coach Wayne Pivac this year

But expectations were low this year after autumn defeats to Scotland, Ireland and England in various competitions piled the pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac.

Owens says Wales can continue to raise their game moving forward.

"In the past we had a bit of expectation, the autumn we'd had going into 2019 was really good," said the 79-times capped hooker.

"We've gone under the radar the first two weeks, no one really expected anything from us coming into the competition this year.

"But it's similar how the games are set up, a week off leading into England with areas to improve and step up. It's all about momentum now and keeping it up there.

"Everyone was really frustrated with the autumn. There was a lot of hard work put in which was perhaps maybe not quite translated onto the field.

"The time the boys and coaches have spent to get through that period, plus the review in between, has really helped."