James Fish and George Furbank commit to Northampton Saints

James Fish came through the Northampton Saints academy

James Fish and George Furbank have signed contracts with Northampton Saints until 2021.

Hooker Fish and fullback Furbank have made 15 first-team appearances between them this season after impressing for the club's Wanderers side as they won back-to-back Premiership Rugby A League titles in 2017 and 2018.

"I'm really looking forward to the next two years, and I'm determined to work hard and play as regularly as I can," Fish told Northampton's official website.

"This is my third season since making my senior debut, and it's a great squad to be part of.

"There's strong competition in my position, which can only be a good thing for all of us, and I'm very much looking forward to further developing my game with Saints."

Furbank has also made the most of his opportunities to impress in the first XV, having scored a try on his full debut against Exeter Chiefs in the 2017 Anglo-Welsh Cup.

He has also started six Saints matches this season and scored in their 51-24 win over Bristol Bears in the Premiership Rugby Cup in October.

"I'm obviously delighted with the opportunities I am getting to represent Saints at the moment, and now to sign my first senior contract with the club," he said.

"It's fantastic to know I'm here for at least another two years. I'm still young and learning a lot from the great players and coaches around me."

George Furbank has signed his first senior contract with Northampton

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd is pleased that promising academy players are earning their place in the first team.

"James and George are talented, hard-working players who suit the style of rugby we want to play," said Boyd.

"Keeping young talent at the club is a very important part of our long-term strategy, so we are delighted to see another two promising footballers commit their future to Saints.

"It's really important to see Academy players successfully make the transition from age-group rugby to the wider squad - James and George are great examples for our younger players to follow."