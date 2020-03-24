Northampton Saints become latest club to announce pay cuts

Northampton become the latest club to announce pay cuts to staff due to the coronavirus

Northampton have become the latest Gallagher Premiership club to announce 25 per cent pay cuts for players and staff.

They follow Sale, Worcester, Wasps, Saracens, Gloucester, Harlequins and Leicester who have all done the same, with the Premiership currently suspended until at least April 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Northampton chief-executive Mark Darbon said: "The coronavirus pandemic has come midway through a comprehensive five-year plan for the club.

1:16 Battersea Ironsides rugby club in London have been helping deliver food to NHS staff from local businesses Battersea Ironsides rugby club in London have been helping deliver food to NHS staff from local businesses

"We have been making good progress, both on and off the pitch, but the outbreak is now creating significant stress on our business model, as it is for other clubs in our league and, indeed, for sports and entertainment businesses more broadly.

"In short, we are faced with a significant slowdown in our income.

0:37 Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond says players and staff have agreed to take a 25 per cent wage cut during coronavirus crisis Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond says players and staff have agreed to take a 25 per cent wage cut during coronavirus crisis

"While we are extremely confident we can weather this storm, on the basis of these unique circumstances the club's board are unanimous that we have to make timely and difficult decisions in order to protect Northampton Saints for the foreseeable future.

"Alongside a number of other financial management measures, the board have therefore taken the decision to reduce salaries for all of the club's players and staff by 25 per cent, effective from April 1.

"Clearly, this is not a decision that was taken lightly, but it was a necessary adjustment to make to reduce our cost base with immediate effect."