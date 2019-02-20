Harlequins News

Harlequins hooker Max Crumpton handed three-week ban

Last Updated: 20/02/19 9:47pm

Max Crumpton has accepted a charge of striking an opponent

Harlequins hooker Max Crumpton has been given a three-week suspension after accepting a charge of striking an opponent.

Crumpton was cited for an incident involving Worcester number eight GJ Van Velze during Quins' 47-33 win over the Warriors.

The 25-year-old will be free to play again on March 12.

Disciplinary chair Sean Enright said: "The panel were mandated to go in at mid-range due to the contact with the head.

They agreed that the player deserved the full mitigation available due to his guilty plea, clean record and his remorse shown."

