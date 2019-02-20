Harlequins hooker Max Crumpton handed three-week ban
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 20/02/19 9:47pm
Harlequins hooker Max Crumpton has been given a three-week suspension after accepting a charge of striking an opponent.
Crumpton was cited for an incident involving Worcester number eight GJ Van Velze during Quins' 47-33 win over the Warriors.
The 25-year-old will be free to play again on March 12.
Disciplinary chair Sean Enright said: "The panel were mandated to go in at mid-range due to the contact with the head.
They agreed that the player deserved the full mitigation available due to his guilty plea, clean record and his remorse shown."