Harlequins add Simon Kerrod and Tom Lawday as busy signings spell continues

Tom Lawday is leaving Exeter Chiefs for Harlequins

Harlequins have continued a busy week of recruitment with the signing of prop Simon Kerrod and No 8 Tom Lawday.

Kerrod has spent the last two seasons with the Warriors, having signed for them ahead of the 2017-18 season from Jersey Reds, while Lawday came through the England Students squad and is a former British University and Colleges Sport player of the year.

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard is happy to add further depth to his squad, Quins having signed Glen Young, Will Evans and Stephan Lewies on Wednesday alone.

Gustard said of Kerrod: "We have been monitoring Simon over the last few months and we know he is a player who can bring great value to our squad.

"He has strong technical ability in an area that is critical to success in the Premiership and off the field he has proven to be a person of integrity and determination. The scrum and lineout in England is a fiercely contested area and its importance to league success is well documented.

"We know he has the ability to be a success here at Harlequins and we are delighted that he and his wife Sammy have committed their future with us."

Simon Kerrod has also secured a move to The Stoop

On Lawday's addition, he said: "Tom is a very impressive No 8 and we are excited that he has committed his future with us.

"He is a strong, ball-carrying, tackle-breaking, all-action back row who I believe will continue to improve individually and help us improve collectively as a team. He is an impressive young man who is the archetypal modern-day back row forward.

"I have watched him play a lot this season and, in every game, there have been signs of real quality and ability to be special and make a difference. We really like what we have seen in terms of his on-field strengths and in meeting him we are very happy that he exhibits the kind of behaviours that we look for."