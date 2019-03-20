Tom Cruse signs new Wasps contract as squad building continues

Tom Cruse has emerged as a key player for Wasps

Hooker Tom Cruse has committed his future to Wasps by signing a new contract for the 2019-20 season.

Last season's Players' Player of the Season, Cruse has made 57 appearances for Wasps and scored nine tries to become a valuable member of Dai Young's squad.

Cruse, who worked with Wasps backs coach Lee Blackett at Rotherham, is the ninth player to sign fresh terms with the Gallagher Premiership club for next season.

"Wasps have been great to me and I've thoroughly enjoyed my first three seasons alongside some top blokes," Cruse told the club's website.

"There are a lot of guys who are all signing on the dotted line and we all want to help take this club to where it belongs at the top and locking horns with the very best in England and Europe.

"Personally, I want to be on the pitch at every opportunity, contributing wherever and whenever I can, and to win trophies in the years to come."

Young added: "Cruser is a fantastic person and a top player. He always goes out and gives you a 110 per cent and he's been a consistently reliable performer in the Black and Gold.

"He's a very well-liked character within the dressing room and to have him sign on for his third contract at Wasps shows that this is a club he cares about and wants to be a key part of moving forward."