Danny Cipriani wins Player of the Month despite England omission

Danny Cipriani has impressed for his new side Gloucester

Danny Cipriani has been named Premiership Player of the Month for September despite Eddie Jones not selecting him for England's training camp on "form".

After a highly-publicised incident outside a nightclub in Jersey in August, Cipriani has impressed at his new club, playing a key role in Gloucester winning two of their first four matches of the season.

1:16 Danny Cipriani has not been 'written off' for selection for England’s November internationals, insists attack coach Scott Wisemantel. Danny Cipriani has not been 'written off' for selection for England’s November internationals, insists attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

England head coach Eddie Jones said last month Cipriani would remain in contention for selection for the November internationals despite overlooking him for last weekend's training camp in Bristol.

Gloucester head coach John Ackermann believes Cipriani is a worthy winner of the award, praising the former Wasps fly-half for making an instant impact at the club.

"Credit to Danny, when he joined us there was a lot of pressure on him from changing clubs and everything, but he has slotted in really well both on the field and off the field," Ackermann said.

Cipriani beat off Stiff competition from Exeter duo Henry Slade (pictured) and Sam Simmonds to land the award

"On the field it was quite evident that we could see his skill from the first training session. He has got a big belief in his ability in how we can play and he is not shy to try things. I think that suits us, we want to give players that freedom and he has slotted in really well on that.

"It fits quite well because we want our teams to be dominant, we want our teams to be involved between us and the players that want a lot of interaction."