Joe Marler to avoid RFU disciplinary action for England ban comments

Joe Marler is understood to be set to avoid RFU action for his comments

Joe Marler will avoid disciplinary action from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) following his comments that suggested he tried to get banned to avoid England duty, Sky sources understand.

The 28-year-old told The Rugby Pod that he would get so anxious before England Tests that he found himself trying to pick up yellow and red cards.

He retired from international rugby last week and in an interview with the podcast, said: "The anxiety I would get about having to leave and go away again would manifest itself in giving away more dull penalties and looking for outs, looking for a yellow card, looking for a red card, because if I could pick up a ban, that's an easy way out without actually pulling the trigger."

0:41 Joe Marler talks to a Rugby Podcast about his anxiety ahead of England internationals and how it affected his performances for Harlequins. Joe Marler talks to a Rugby Podcast about his anxiety ahead of England internationals and how it affected his performances for Harlequins.

Marler, who said his retirement was due to a desire to spend more time with his family, later sought to clarify his comments on Twitter.

He wrote: "I would like to clarify my comments on The Rugby Pod this morning that have been taken out of context. I have never deliberately done anything on a rugby pitch - or off it - to get a ban.

"I was simply reflecting on my occasional irrational behaviour when England camps were looming and trying to understand my actions a little bit better."

It had been suggested that the comments would lead to a punishment for the Harlequins prop, but a source has told Sky Sports News that is unlikely.