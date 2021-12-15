Ellis Genge: Leicester Tigers prop to leave club at end of season

Ellis Genge has decided to move on from Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers have confirmed that loosehead prop Ellis Genge will leave the club at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old has indicated to the club he will not be activating a clause in his contract to remain beyond the end of the current campaign.

Genge made his debut for Leicester Tigers in the 2015/16 season as a loanee from Bristol, and has since gone on to make 96 appearances for the Tigers, becoming club captain ahead of this season.

"I'll be forever grateful for what this club has given me," Genge said.

"The club has been amazing in understanding my reasons for this decision and I will continue to give everything I have got for the boys and the fans of Leicester Tigers for the rest of this season."

Genge joins team-mate George Ford in leaving the club at the end of this season

Genge's decision to leave the club follows the news that team-mate George Ford will also leave Leicester at the end of the season to join Sale Sharks.

Genge received his first call-up to the England squad in 2016 and has represented the national side 31 times.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "This is a personal decision for Ellis, which I know has not been easy for him, and, while disappointed, we respect his reasons for choosing to depart at season's end.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick added that it has been 'a great privilege' to work with Genge

"We have a long way to go this season and Ellis is fully committed to finishing his time at Leicester Tigers in the same professional, passionate way he has during his six seasons at the club."