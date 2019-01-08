Bath hooker Ross Batty suspended for three weeks

Ross Batty accepted the ban handed down to him by the RFU

Bath hooker Ross Batty has been given a three-week ban following his red card in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership loss at Worcester.

The 32-year-old was sent off for a dangerous tackle at a ruck by referee Ian Tempest in the 63rd minute of the contest at Sixways, in which Bath were beaten 21-19.

Batty subsequently appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

A statement from the Rugby Football Union said: "The player accepted the charge and was suspended for three weeks by the independent panel comprising Jeremy Summers (chair), Martin Picton and John Doubleday.

"He is free to play again on Tuesday 5 February 2019."

Summers said: "The player accepted his conduct involved a dangerous neck roll. Given there was contact with the head a mid-range point was mandated.

"Taking into account all the circumstances the panel was however satisfied that a top end entry point was not required.

"The player had a clear record, accepted the offence and plainly regretted his actions. As such a 50 per cent reduction from the entry point was allowed."