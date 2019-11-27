Anthony Watson: Bath and England full-back set to miss rest of year with knee injury

Bath say Anthony Watson's injury is not as serious as they first thought

Bath and England player Anthony Watson is unlikely to play again this year after damaging a knee ligament.

The Premiership club confirmed the injury happened in Bath's 15-9 defeat by Harlequins in the Champions Cup last Saturday.

Watson, who was part of England's squad at the World Cup in Japan, does not need surgery and is expected to return to full training around the Christmas or New Year period.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: "The collision-based demands of our game are tough and it is never easy to see a player leave the field with an injury.

"We are pleased however that in Anthony's case, his injury is not as serious as first thought."

Lock Charlie Ewels picked up a similar injury during the Champions Cup match and Bath say he will see a specialist.

"Both Anthony and Charlie will now work with our performance department in order to come back stronger and perform at their very best when the time is right," Hooper added.

Bath are eighth in the Gallagher Premiership and will play Saracens at home on Friday.