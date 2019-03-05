Saracens director Mark McCall unfazed by salary cap inquest

Owen Farrell and Mark McCall at the Gallagher Premiership Rugby 2018-19 season launch

Saracens director Mark McCall has reaffirmed the club's belief that there is no case to answer over alleged salary cap breach.

It was reported this week that Saracens owner Nigel Wray has business arrangements with stars Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth and Billy and Mako Vunipola.

McCall has backed their stance after the club issued a statement on Monday insisting all those business affairs were a matter of public record and known to governing body Premiership Rugby.

Asked if the club harboured any frustrations over the issue, McCall said: "Not really, to be honest, because I'm pretty relaxed about it all.

"We've got an important week this week, we've had a great win at the weekend, it's been an encouraging international window for us, our best international window in a number of years.

"To be honest it's just been a normal week, very much training as normal."

Saracens owner Nigel Wray has alleged business arrangements with four players

Saracens remain confident Premiership Rugby will opt not to launch an investigation into the issues raised this week.

Premiership clubs operate under a £7m salary cap, but each outfit can make two marquee signings whose wages are excluded from that figure.

Homegrown players and England stars generate extra credits for each club that can bolster that basic £7m cap, as incentive to foster local talent.

Billy Vunipola is one of the four players involved in the investigation

Saracens' statement on Monday night underlined the club's confidence that their actions are all above board.

"Firstly, we would like to reiterate that the club readily complies with Premiership Rugby salary regulations and information relating to remuneration is declared to the salary cap manager," a Saracens statement read.

"Although co-investment partnerships between owners and players are not a pre-requisite of the salary regulations, we disclose these transactions to Premiership Rugby and will continue to do so.

"Currently, 57 per cent of the men's squad is comprised of home-grown talent - the highest in the Premiership.

"These players not only produce results on the pitch, they help entitle the club to £1.2m in credits above the baseline salary cap from the RFU and Premiership Rugby.

"This is a direct result of our significant investment in the Saracens Academy which nurtures and develops Saracens and England players of the future."