Jason Robinson returns to Sale Sharks as non-executive director

Jason Robinson won 51 caps for England and was part of the team that won the World Cup in 2003

Sale Sharks have appointed former club captain and head coach Jason Robinson as a non-executive director.

Former dual-code England rugby international Robinson returns to the club, where he won the Premiership in 2006 and 14 years after he played his last game.

Robinson won 51 rugby union international caps - all during his seven-year stay as a player with Sale, before he later had a 14-month stint coaching at the club between 2009 and 2010.

The 46-year-old will be based at Sale's Carrington training ground and will work on projects across the commercial, community and rugby departments of the club.

"I know what this game has done for me and I know the impact rugby can have on lives," Robinson said.

"I've gained a lot of experience in the 14 years since I finished playing and now I'm really excited to be back at a club where I can use that to make a difference.

"This club that gave me so many of my best memories on a rugby field. Now I want to use all the knowledge and experience that I have to help the club in some of the areas that I have worked in - community, corporate, and rugby too."

Jason Robinson played 159 games for Sale Sharks

Robinson, who scored a try in England's 2003 World Cup final triumph against Australia, is looking forward to working with former Sale team-mate and current director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

"It's an honour for me to be able to come back and add to the mix of skills already at the club. Alex's approach to the game, in particular the mental side of playing rugby and the relationship he has with the players, mirrors the way I see things."

Sharks CEO Sid Sutton added: "This is a new era for Sale Sharks. We have a clear vision to build a culture that develops and cares for people and the local community is right at the heart of this.

"After meeting several times with Jason, it's clear to see that his values and ambitions are aligned perfectly to ours. He cares deeply about giving to the community, sharing his experiences with all and using rugby as a tool to promote this.

"His story speaks for itself and we're really excited to bring him back to work right across the organisation. It's the perfect storm."