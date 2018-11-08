Israel Folau moves from centre to wing for Australia's clash with Wales

Israel Folau has been moved from centre to wing for Australia's clash against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Folau, who filled the outside centre position against New Zealand last month, lines up in a back division which sees Samu Kerevi and Kurtley Beale chosen as Australia's midfield combination.

In the pack, hooker Tolu Latu makes only his second Test match start - the first was against France in 2016 - while lock Adam Coleman and flanker Jack Dempsey also feature, the Wallabies announced.

Coleman has recovered from a groin injury which meant he missed the All Blacks clash in Yokohama, and he partners Izack Rodda in the second row.

The Wallabies bench, meanwhile, includes hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and centre Matt Toomua, but there is no place for 116 times-capped back Adam Ashley-Cooper.

Australia are seeking a 14th successive victory against Wales, having not lost to them since a 21-18 reversal in Cardiff 10 years ago.

Australia: 15 D Haylett-Petty, 14 I Folau, 13 S Kerevi, 12 K Beale, 11 S Naivalu, 10 B Foley, 9 W Genia, 8 D Pocock; 1 S Sio, 2 T Latu, 3 A Alaalatoa, 4 I Rodda, 5 A Coleman, 6 J Dempsey, 7 M Hooper (capt), 8 D Pocock.

Replacements: 16 T Polota-Nau, 17 S Kepu, 18 T Tupou, 19 R Simmons, 20 N Hanigan, 21 N Phipps, 22 M Toomua, 23 J Maddocks.