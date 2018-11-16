Australia's Jordan Petaia injures hamstring ahead of England Test

Jordan Petaia suffered a hamstring injury in training

Australian teenager Jordan Petaia is expected to be fit to face England at Twickenham next week, despite suffering a hamstring injury.

Petaia will miss out on a Test debut when Australia, who were forced into two late changes, take on Italy in Padua on Saturday.

The 18-year-old would have become the third youngest Australian international after being named on Thursday by coach Michael Cheika in the starting eleven, but he sustained the injury later in the day.

"Australian medical staff have opted not to rush the rehabilitation and the winger is expected to be fit in time for the England clash at Twickenham next week," a team statement said on Friday.

Petaia will be replaced by Marika Koroibete.

Rory Arnold, who had been named on the bench, is also out after a fractured eye socket had not recovered as expected, with the lock replaced by veteran Rob Simmons.