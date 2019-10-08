Matt To'omua starts at fly-half for Australia against Georgia

Matt To'omua will play in his 10th Rugby World Cup match for Australia

Australia head coach Michael Cheika named his third different starting fly-half of the Rugby World Cup with Matt To'omua playing in their final Pool D match against Georgia on Friday.

To'omua, who came off the bench for Bernard Foley in their defeat to Wales, replaces Christian Lealiifano in one of 10 changes from their 45-10 win over Uruguay.

Lealiifano, who started in the wins over Fiji and Uruguay, was named as a replacement while Foley misses out altogether for the third time this tournament.

Skipper Michael Hooper is rested with David Pocock replacing him as captain and at open-side flanker in a new-look back row with Jack Dempsey on the blindside and Isi Naisarani at No 8.

Australia head coach Michael Cheika has made 10 changes for Georgia

A win in Shizuoka would guarantee the two-time world champions a place in the quarter-finals, where they could face England.

Kurtley Beale remains at full-back with teenager Jordan Petaia swapping wings and Marika Koroibete coming back into the side.

Samu Kerevi also returns in the centres with James O'Connor, who has recovered from the corked leg that prevented him from playing against Uruguay.

Winger Reece Hodge is serving the last match of his three-game ban for a high tackle in Australia's opening victory over Fiji.

Cheika wants his side to be more disciplined in the tournament

Cheika said addressing the number of penalties Australia were incurring in the tackle was a major priority this week.

"We're addressing that, we've got some ideas about how we are going to get better," he said.

"Whether it's truth or perception, we're getting the arm raised against us and losing players to the bin for things we shouldn't be.

"We've just got to lift our standards there, it's as simple as that."

Australia: 15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Jordan Petaia, 13 James O'Connor, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Matt To'omua, 9 Nic White, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 David Pocock (c), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Rory Arnold, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Scott Sio

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Adam Coleman, 20 Michael Hooper, 21 Will Genia, 22 Christian Lealiifano, 23 Dane Haylett-Petty