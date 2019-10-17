Goodhue and Lienert-Brown combine in All Blacks midfield for Ireland

Jack Goodhue will start in the No 13 jersey against Ireland

Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown will combine in the midfield for the All Blacks in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland on Saturday.

New Zealand had four strong options for two midfield positions, choosing Goodhue after only 11 tests and Lienert-Brown, who has been among its best players at the tournament. Sonny Bill Williams is on the bench to add off-loading ability late in the game while veteran Ryan Crotty was omitted.

Goodhue has struggled throughout the tournament with a minor hamstring strain but is a line-breaker who fits better into the All Blacks' intended game plan.

Richie Mo'unga starts at fly-half with Beauden Barrett is at full-back. Mo'unga has made the fly-half position his own since he took over from Barrett in that role this year as the All Blacks continued to pursue a two playmaker role.

His confident performances through the World Cup so far and New Zealand's increasing familiarity with dual playmakers made his selection inevitable.

Brodie Retallick returns to the second row

New Zealand has gambled on the fitness of lock Brodie Retallick who has played only one match in three months after sustaining a dislocated shoulder injury during a Rugby Championship test against South Africa in July. Retallick returned in the pool match against Namibia on Oct. 6.

Veteran full-back Ben Smith has been displaced from the reserves bench by utility Jordie Barrett meaning all three Barrett brothers Beauden, Jordie and lock Scott are in the match 23.

Codie Taylor will start at hooker ahead of Dane Coles who is on the bench.

New Zealand has retained wingers Sevu Reece and George Bridge, who share only 12 test appearances. The young pair have claimed the wing roles from Smith and Rieko Ioane, sharpening the All Blacks attacking play.

Aaron Smith will start at scrum-half with T.J. Perenara on the bench as the All Blacks selectors have stuck with their experienced pair in the face of the strong performances of Brad Weber.

Kieran Read will win his 125 cap against Ireland

"There's a lot of energy and excitement in the team which is normal for this stage of the tournament where the winner takes all," head coach Steve Hansen said. "It will add extra pressure to both sides.

"We feel we've selected a great mixture of talent in our 23 who are in great form, and the squad includes many players who have a lot of Rugby World Cup knockout match experience."

The All Blacks match 23 has a collective 1,075 test caps, led by captain Kieran Read who will play his 125th Test on Saturday.

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Anton Lienert Brown, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Nepo Laulala, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Kieran Read (c)

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tuungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Sonny Bill Williams, 23 Jordie Barrett

