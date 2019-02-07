Pieter-Steph du Toit named South African Rugby Player of the Year for 2018

Pieter-Steph du Toit featured in every Springboks match in 2018

Pieter-Steph du Toit has been named the South African Rugby Player of the Year for 2018, the second time in three years the versatile forward has won the award.

He is only the fifth player to win it twice, edging fellow Springboks Aphiwe Dyanyti, Franco Mostert, Handre Pollard and last year's winner, Malcolm Marx, for this year's accolade.

Du Toit, who captained South Africa against Wales in June, made 202 tackles, 128 ball carries and took 28 lineouts in 14 Tests last year and was one of two players who featured in every Springboks match of 2018.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said: "Pieter-Steph was simply superb last year and he thoroughly deserves this award.

"His contribution to the team, as a tireless workhorse who never gives up, but also as one of the leaders in our squad, was invaluable."