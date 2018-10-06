Guinness PRO14 Saturday wrap: Scarlets beat Ospreys while Leinster see off Munster

Rhys Patchell of Scarlets

Scarlets saw off Ospreys at Parc y Scarlets, while Leinster edged Munster in their PRO14 clash on Saturday.

Scarlets 20-17 Ospreys

Rhys Patchell scored the vital try as Scarlets held on to win a tense Guinness PRO14 derby against Ospreys at Parc y Scarlets.

The victory extended Scarlets' home winning run that goes back to September 2016, with the Ospreys having to settle for a losing bonus point.

Scarlets' tries came from Patchell and Jonny McNicholl with Leigh Halfpenny kicking 10 points.

Ospreys scored through Cory Allen, George North and Luke Morgan while Sam Davies kicked one conversion from three.

Dragons 15-23 Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues extended their dominance over the Dragons to an incredible 45 months as they came from behind to win 23-15 and secure a third straight Guinness PRO14 victory.

Owen Lane, with two, and Kristian Dacey crossed for their tries as fly-half Gareth Anscombe ran the show and kicked two penalties and a conversion to boot.

The Dragons, who have not beaten the Blues since Boxing Day 2014, scored first-half tries from fly-half Josh Lewis and wing Jared Rosser, full-back Jordan Williams converting one, but had only a Williams penalty to show for themselves after the break.

Leinster 30-22 Munster

Man-of-the-match Ross Byrne's 69th-minute penalty edged Leinster over the finish line in a thunderous 30-22 Guinness PRO14 derby win over Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

It was three tries apiece in another edge-of-the-seat edition of this enduring interprovincial rivalry, with fly-half Byrne, who started in place of a rested Jonathan Sexton, kicking a crucial 13 points. The result keeps Leinster top of Conference B ahead of the start of their Heineken Champions Cup title defence.

The proximity of next Friday night's Pool 1 opener against Wasps saw Leo Cullen rest some front-line players, while Munster were closer to first choice in their selection.

A penalty try and a James Lowe score, either side of Keith Earls' sin-binning, powered Leinster ahead, and while the visitors impressed with Tadhg Beirne and CJ Stander tries in response, two Byrne penalties had the hosts 20-12 up at half-time.

Benetton 28-5 Southern Kings

Benetton ended a three-match losing streak with a 28-5 win over Southern Kings in their Guinness PRO14 clash at Stadio Monigo.

The Italians took control with early converted first-half scores from Luca Bigi and Dewaldt Duwenage, before a penalty try for illegally stopping a maul saw them lead 21-5 at the break after Yaw Penxe had touched down for the visitors.

Another penalty try early in the second half following the dismissal of prop Justin Forwood for his second yellow card on 52 minutes was enough to wrap up a convincing win over the South Africans.