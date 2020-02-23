PRO14: Ulster beat Cheetahs on Ruan Pienaar's return

Bill Johnston slotted two penalties and two conversions

Ulster stayed second in the Conference A standings of the Guinness PRO14 by beating the Cheetahs while Glasgow moved third with a win over the Dragons...

Ulster 20-10 Cheetahs

Fly-half Bill Johnston kicked 10 points as Ulster defeated their play-off chasing Conference A rivals Cheetahs 20-10 at chilly Kingspan Stadium.

The victory - which also saw the Irish province score tries in either half from prop Tom O'Toole and winger Robert Baloucoune - ensured that Ulster have gone 21 games unbeaten at home, equalling their previous record set in the early 2000s.

The visitors, with former Ulster player Ruan Pienaar in their ranks for his first competitive game since leaving the province in 2017, scored a second-half try from full-back Clayton Bloometjies. Pienaar kicked the conversion and a penalty.

Glasgow Warriors 34-19 Dragons

Two tries from Glasgow hooker Grant Stewart saw off a spirited Dragons effort as they ran out 34-19 winners at Scotstoun.

Tim Swinson, Huw Jones and Mesulame Dolokoto were the other try scorers in a bonus-point win for the home side.

Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams' double proved in vain as the Welsh side failed to take any points back home.

The victory takes the Warriors into third in the Conference A standings, one place above the Cheetahs, while the Dragons are struggling in fifth.