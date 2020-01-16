Richie Gray to rejoin Glasgow Warriors in 2020/21 after completing season with Toulouse

Scotland and Lions international Richie Gray is set for a return to Glasgow Warriors

Richie Gray will re-join Glasgow Warriors after agreeing a two-year contract ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Scotland and British and Irish Lions international will return to Scotland from French side Toulouse, subject to a medical, having first completed the current campaign in the Top 14.

Gray, a 6ft 10in second-row, made his debut for Glasgow against Ulster in 2009 and went on to make 47 appearances during his four-year stay with the club.

The 30-year-old spent a season with Sale Sharks after leaving the Warriors in 2012, before making the move to France, where he spent three seasons with Castres.

A successful period followed at Toulouse, where Gray helped the side win the Top 14 title last season, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions Cup.

✍️ Scotland and British & Irish Lions international Richie Gray will be returning to his first professional club, after agreeing a two-year deal with Glasgow Warriors ahead of the 2020/21 season. — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 16, 2020

But after becoming incoming head coach Danny Wilson's first signing, Gray admitted he was pleased to be returning home.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be coming back to Glasgow," Gray told the Warriors' official website.

"It's great to be bringing my family back home, and also to come back to the club where it all began for me. It's certainly something very exciting for me.

"I can't wait to come back. We were still at Firhill when I left, and the club has obviously made big moves forward since then. Scotstoun is a great place to play rugby - it's packed every week and I can't wait to be a part of that.

"Danny [Wilson] is great - he's really enthusiastic about the club and is very ambitious. We're both on the same page and we're both really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

Gray in action for Warriors during his first spell with the club

"My focus until the end of the season is fully on Toulouse - I want to try and add a couple more titles to this club's trophy cabinet. I've learnt a lot and gained a lot of experience, and been part of a successful side over the last couple of years. I want to bring that experience back to Glasgow and win titles with the Warriors.

"To come back and play at Scotstoun in front of my family, friends and the Warrior Nation was a huge factor in my decision. The club's had so much success in recent years in getting to the knockout stages of the Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup and I want to come back and be a part of that."

Speaking about Gray's return to Glasgow, Wilson said: "During my conversations with Richie it was clear he was very passionate about the club and he'll be an excellent addition to our squad.

"He brings a wealth of experience from his time playing in England, France and internationally with Scotland and the British and Irish Lions. It's great news that he has decided to come home to Glasgow next season and we're looking forward to him joining us in the summer.

"Richie is our first new signing for next season, following the announcement of a number of renewals recently and we hope to be able to make further announcements in relation to next season's squad over the coming weeks."