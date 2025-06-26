Andy Farrell: British and Irish Lions need to learn and respond; Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park back soon
Dan Sheehan and Andy Farrell speak to media following the British and Irish Lions' team announcement for the clash vs Western Force; watch Lions vs Western Force on Saturday June 28 live on Sky Sports Action & Main Event from 10am; Sky to show all matches in Australia
Thursday 26 June 2025 11:17, UK
British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell expects his side to "learn and respond" following defeat to Argentina, adding injured duo Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park should return next week.
The Lions suffered a 28-24 defeat to the Pumas in Dublin last Friday, and next play Western Force in Perth on Saturday for their first tour match in Australia, live on Sky Sports.
Farrell announced his side for the weekend on Thursday, and has made 13 changes with Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan named captain for his Lions debut.
Keenan (calf) and Gibson-Park (glute) remain absent, but Farrell confirmed he expects both to be fit for next Wednesday's clash with the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.
"We'll see on Saturday how we respond. The guys that are taking the field this week are a little bit fortunate in the sense they understand how we want to get better," Farrell said. "They've got to take responsibility for that, and grab hold of their chance of taking this team forward.
"I'm disappointed to lose any game, I hate losing, so does everyone else, that is why they're in this position in the first place.
"There were plenty of positives to go with that, so it's about taking the learnings, keep pushing forward right up until that first Test.
"They [Keenan, Gibson-Park] are very well. All being well, they should be fit for the Reds game."
On selecting 26-year-old Sheehan as captain, Farrell said the hooker's "calming influence" will prove ideal for the role, adding he feels the experience will make the impressive Sheehan an even better player.
"It says a lot about him. You don't make these decisions lightly," he said. "To have the special honour of captaining the British and Irish Lions must be amazing for Dan and his family, they will be bursting with pride.
"But it's well earned. He will 100 per cent do the job justice by just being himself. I know for a fact, whatever he asks the players to do, there won't be empty words, it will be things he's willing to do himself.
"I know the responsibility will make him a better player because that's the type of character he is, a calming influence who understands what pressure situations are like at this level. All those things put together are why he is sat beside me."
Sheehan: I won't overthink Lions captaincy - my family are going to miss it!
Sheehan, ahead of captaining the British and Irish Lions against Western Force, said: "It's a massive privilege and honour. At the start of the week, I was just focusing on doing everything I could to prepare for putting the red jersey on for the first time.
"You look around the room and there are so many individuals that are more than capable of captaining this team, that eases the nerves a little bit. I don't have to make it difficult; I just have to be myself and do what I usually do because that is what got me here.
"I'm quite a chill person, I have a good understanding of who I am and what excites me. I just sort of let these things happen, I don't overthink it really. With the added role of being captain, I don't think it changes that much, I just bring the boys with me and let it happen."
"The phone call back home was something special. They are gutted they can't be here and they're missing the first two games, but I wouldn't be surprised if they showed up."
British and Irish Lions side to face Western Force - live on Sky Sports
British and Irish Lions: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Henry Pollock.
Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Huw Jones, 23 Marcus Smith.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney