British and Irish Lions: Owen Farrell in line for tour debut against AUNZ XV after joining training
The British and Irish Lions take on ACT Brumbies in Canberra on Wednesday morning, live on Sky Sports; watch every game of the 2025 Lions tour, including all three Tests against Australia, live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 8 July 2025 07:08, UK
Owen Farrell on Tuesday took part in his first full training session since joining the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.
Farrell arrived Down Under on Friday as a replacement for broken arm victim Elliot Daly and was present as the Lions stepped up preparations for Wednesday's clash with the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.
The 33-year-old is in line to make the first appearance of his fourth Lions tour against an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.
Head coach Andy Farrell confirmed on Monday that his son is in contention to play in the final fixture before the first Test against Australia on July 19, having completed all his return to play protocols for concussion.
His last game was for Racing 92 against Lyon when he suffered a head injury, a further setback in a season that has been interrupted by groin surgery. He played only 17 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
"I wouldn't say he's over the jet lag just yet. I think he was up all night, but haven't we all been through that? But the rest is fine," Andy Farrell said.
Farrell's call-up is controversial given his last Test for England was almost two years ago and his only season at Racing 92 was underwhelming to the point he has agreed an immediate return to Saracens.
However, the management regards his experience and leadership as valuable assets, not least because he is the only player in the squad who was present for the last triumphant Lions tour, also to Australia in 2013.
Sexton: Great to have Farrell in the squad
Johnny Sexton, the former Ireland fly-half who is the Lions' kicking coach Down Under, insists Farrell has fitted in seamlessly with the tourists.
"The experience that he has, the winning mentality that he has, not to mention how good a player he is - it's great to have him in the squad," Sexton told Sky Sports News after Tuesday's training session.
"You can see immediately how excited the young No 10s were. It seems like he's got a great relationship with Finn Russell from the previous tour as well.
"So, it's been great to have him here. He's adding to the group already. He's trained very well today in his first kind of proper session with us, and we look forward to integrating him into the group over the coming weeks."
Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Sexton added: "As you'd expect with someone with that experience, he's fitted in. He's hit the ground running, so it's great to see.
"He must have had the playbook on the plane on the way over because he came in and he's not missed a beat."
"He's been on top of things in training and that's exactly why you pick someone with experience who knows about a Lions tour because it might take someone else 10 days to fit in."
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs (W 21-10)
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Tuesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
