Wilco Louw: Harlequins sign South African prop for 2020-21 season

Wilco Louw has 13 caps for South Africa

Harlequins have signed Stormers' South African prop Wilco Louw ahead of next season to replace the departing Kyle Sinckler.

The 25-year-old tighthead won the last of his 13 South Africa caps in last year's Rugby Championship and completed a short-term contract with French Top 14 side Toulon during the World Cup in the autumn.

Lowe comes in as a replacement for Sinckler who signed for Bristol on a two-year deal for next season.

"I'm really stoked to be heading to England to play for Quins. If you ask any South African player, they all know Harlequins," Louw said.

"It's a big opportunity for me; Harlequins play an exciting brand of rugby with awesome coaches."

England front row Kyle Sinckler made 146 appearances for Harlequins

Louw played for the Stormers in Super Rugby and becomes the latest South African player to join Harlequins at the end of the current campaign, following the signing of Centre Andre Esterhuize from Super Rugby's Sharks.

Louw will fill the hole left by Sinckler, who is joining Bristol next season, and continues the theme of Quins signing South African players.

Quins' head of rugby Paul Gustard added: "Wilco is renowned for being a destructive scrummager, highlighted in an impressive 2018 campaign where he earned a league-leading 36 penalties at the scrum in Super Rugby.

"He's at a great age to grow with the squad that we are building and has many years of elite rugby in him."