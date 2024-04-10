Women's Six Nations: Zoe Aldcroft captains England for clash with Scotland

Zoe Aldcroft will captain England for their Women's Six Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday as Marlie Packer drops to the bench.

Aldcroft won her 50th cap in England's victory over Wales that made it two wins from two to start the 2024 tournament. As well as leading the team, the 27-year-old will move from lock to blindside flanker for the match.

Packer, for the first time since taking over the England captaincy permanently a year ago, must settle for a place on the bench for the trip to Edinburgh.

Image: Regular England captain Marlie Packer drops to the bench for the first time for the trip to Scotland

As part of two changes from the Wales win, hooker Amy Cokayne returns to the international stage for the first time in 12 months, with lock Abbie Ward too promoted to the starting XV.

Image: England beat Wales 46-10 in their last outing in Bristol on March 28, making it two wins from two to start the tournament

Lark Atkin-Davies drops out of the squad altogether, while centre Emily Scarratt is again missing as she continues to manage a calf injury picked up in England's opening win over Italy.

Cokayne's year-long absence was also due to a calf injury but, having made two Premiership Women's Rugby appearances for Leicester Tigers last month, she returns to the fold.

England's starting hooker at the World Cup in 2022, the 27-year-old has fond memories from her last meeting with Scotland, having scored two tries against them in last year's Six Nations.

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell said: "There's no such thing as rotation. This squad is selected for Scotland. Anyone is capable of replacing anyone, as far as I see it."

He added: "Emily is progressing nicely. She still hasn't been able to do a full week. She's come out of yesterday's [Tuesday's] session well so that's a really good sign.

"Tomorrow's session will be a lot faster and if she gets through that, then it presents a good case for her in the next two weeks.

"The most important message you need to hear is that Emily needs to be 100 per cent fit because we have got girls who are 100 per cent fit and that's what we go for basically.

"The girls understand that they have to be 100 per cent because there's so much competition within the group."

Red Roses side to play Scotland

Starting XV: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Abby Dow, 13 Megan Jones, 12 Tatyana Heard, 11 Jess Breach, 10 Holly Aitchison, 9 Natasha Hunt; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Maud Muir, 4 Rosie Galligan, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Zoe Aldcroft (c), 7 Sadia Kabeya, 8 Alex Matthews

Replacements: 16 Connie Powell, 17 Mackenzie Carson, 18 Kelsey Clifford, 19 Maddie Feaunati, 20 Marlie Packer, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Zoe Harrison, 23 Sydney Gregson

