Torrie Wilson set for WWE Evolution battle royal with title shot on the line

Asuka and 13 other women will bid for a WWE title shot in a battle royal at Evolution

Torrie Wilson is one of 14 women who have been confirmed for a battle royal at the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.

The 43-year-old most recently competed in the women's Royal Rumble in January, and currently works as a fitness model and health coach.

Joining her in the match will be the winner of said Royal Rumble, Asuka, who used the title opportunity she won as a result of that victory for a WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair, which she lost.

She - and the battle royal's other entrants - will have another opportunity to win a title shot in this match at Evolution.

Also scheduled to compete are Asuka's recent tag-team partner Naomi, alongside whom she lost a match to the IIconics, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne.

Two former women's champions, Carmella and Nia Jax, will also be involved, as will former NXT champion Ember Moon and former Divas champion Alicia Fox.

Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Dana Brooke and Tamina complete the entry list.