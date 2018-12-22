WWE News

WATCH: Ronda Rousey's double armbar!

Last Updated: 22/12/18 10:50am
2:33
Ronda Rousey put her armbar submission on not one but two WWE superstars at Tribute To The Troops
What's better than one Ronda Rousey armbar?

That's right - two Ronda Rousey armbars. Although the Riott Squad would perhaps not agree, it cannot be denied that there's something uniquely impressive about two competitors being forced to tap out simultaneously.

That was the case at Tribute To The Troops in Fort Hood, where there Raw women's champion slapped her trademark submission finisher on Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan to earn the victory for her and Natalya.

Check out the unique match finish by clicking on the video above.

Please note: WWE program times on Sky Sports have changed for the next three weeks. Details of all of these changes can be found here.

