WATCH: Ronda Rousey's double armbar!

What's better than one Ronda Rousey armbar?

That's right - two Ronda Rousey armbars. Although the Riott Squad would perhaps not agree, it cannot be denied that there's something uniquely impressive about two competitors being forced to tap out simultaneously.

That was the case at Tribute To The Troops in Fort Hood, where there Raw women's champion slapped her trademark submission finisher on Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan to earn the victory for her and Natalya.

