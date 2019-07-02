Paige: I wanted to manage Ronda Rousey

Paige and Rousey crossed paths back in 2018

Paige has revealed that she pitched to manage former women's champion Ronda Rousey following her retirement from the ring in 2018.

The Brit, who is currently managing Asuka and Kiari Sane, the Kabuki Warriors, spoke to talkSPORT on the back of the successful Fighting with My Family movie that documents the life of the 26-year-old in the wrestling business.

Speaking to talkSPORT she said: "After retiring, I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey and Asuka.

"I've always pitched for Asuka because I think she is such an amazing athlete and a wonderful person, the only thing she really lacks is the microphone skills."

Paige had a successful tenure as SmackDown General Manager in 2018 before another door opened for the former Divas champion - and although it was an opportunity that she didn't turn down, she quickly realised that it wasn't for her.

The Kabuki Warriors have their sights set on the SmackDown women's tag-team titles.

She said: "Obviously I then had the GM role that I loved, but after that they offered me a role as a producer and I actually said yes.

"But after a few weeks I had to tell them I didn't actually want to do that. It's an amazing job, don't get me wrong, but at 26/27, I still want to be in front of the camera and I don't want to hang my boots up in that regard just yet."

In the immediate future, Paige will now be hoping to secure the Kabuki Warriors a title shot for SmackDown women's tag-team titles after Askua and Sane defeated the IIconics in a non-title match in a house show in Japan last weekend.