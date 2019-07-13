WWE Extreme Rules: Make your predictions for Sunday night's event!

Extreme Rules is live on Sky Sports Box Office on July 14

WWE stage Extreme Rules on Sunday night - and we want to know how you think the main-roster matches will pan out.

Four matches take place under stipulation and eight WWE championships will be on the line live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight.

Among the scheduled carnage, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley let battle commence in a last man standing match, Bayley has her hands full in a SmackDown title defence against both Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross under two-against-one handicap rules and there will be no holds barred when Roman Reigns and The Undertaker team up to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Things are fully loaded in the mixed tag match which pits Raw women's champion Becky Lynch and Universal champion Seth Rollins against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans; the winners will take all in that 'last chance' collision between the quartet.

