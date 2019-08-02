Ric Flair leads Harley Race tributes as wrestling world pays respects to legend

Ric Flair and Harley Race headlined the first NWA Starrcade event in 1983

Ric Flair has paid tribute to Harley Race, who died on Thursday at the age of 76, calling him the 'real world champion'.

Race was a pivotal figure in Flair's early career and the two headlined the first Starrcade - a huge annual event staged by the National Wrestling Alliance - in Greensboro in 1983.

Flair won the NWA world heavyweight title from Race that night in a match which has legendary status to this day, and Race is also fondly remembered for a classic promo in which he offered $25,000 to anyone who could seriously injure Flair.

Race, the first King of The Ring in WWE history, died on Thursday at the age of 76

Writing on Twitter after news of Race's death was confirmed, Flair said: "Today we lost not only a great personal friend, but in my estimation the one and only REAL world champion.

"Without Harley Race, there was no Ric Flair. I tried my hardest every day to live up to his standard in the ring.

"He will be greatly missed, but always remembered by myself and so many others. The stories of Harley Race will live on forever! Rest in peace my friend!"

Other legends of wrestling paid tribute to the passing of Race, with Hulk Hogan saying: "RIP HARLEY,love you my brother HH."

Booker T said: "Rest In Peace to a true king, Harley Race. #RIPHarley #HarleyRace."

And the 'Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase said: "The wrestling world has lost another legend and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. RIP Harley Race. You are loved and will be very much missed."