AC Milan 1-1 Manchester United (8-9 pens): United prevail after 26-penalty shootout

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie missed the crucial spot kick to hand United victory

Manchester United and AC Milan needed 26 penalties to separate them in a shoot-out - with the Premier League side prevailing 9-8 after a 1-1 draw.

Alexis Sanchez's 12th-minute strike was cancelled out three minutes later as United beat the Italians in Carson, California.

The Chilean slotted a shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring in the International Champions Cup clash, but Suso's clinical finish drew the Serie A side level.

Alexis Sanchez wheels away in celebration after putting United ahead

Donnarumma and his replacement Pepe Reina both made excellent saves, while Fabio Borini hit the post at the other end as the match went to penalties with no further score.

Joel Pereira saved from Borini and Suso and then scored United's fifth penalty, Reina responding in kind to take it to sudden death.

Suso rifles Milan back on level terms within three minutes of falling behind

It continued all the way back around to the first takers and Andreas Pereira and Ander Herrera each scored for a second time.

Milan's Franck Kessie, attempting to match Pereira's 'Panenka' finish, sent his second spot-kick over the bar to decide the game.

MUTV is the only place to watch all of Manchester United's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/mutv to find out more, or go to Sky channel 418 and press red.