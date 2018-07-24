AC Milan v Manchester United preview: Jose Mourinho's young team seek improvement

Manchester United's young side will look to improve after drawing with San Jose when they face AC Milan in the International Champions Cup in Pasadena on Thursday morning (4.05am BST).

The Red Devils played out an unimpressive 0-0 draw on Sunday night with the MLS side, but were without a significant number of their regular squad who are yet to return from the World Cup.

That point is one Mourinho was keen to stress in the build-up to the game with former European champions Milan, adding it could hamper United in the early weeks of the Premier League season, which they kick-off live on Sky on August 10 against Leicester City.

"Of course I'm not happy. I'm not happy to have just a few players," he said.

"I got the facilities as always. I got the incredible commitment of the people that are involved in the process of preparing a good pre-season. I'm happy with the matches, the evolution of the matches.

"But I don't have the players to work with. I don't have the majority of the players that are going to be in the squad on August 9th when the market closes and we can make the squad official for the season."

Team news

United are still without the majority of their first-team squad in the US, with David De Gea, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford, Marouane Fellaini and Fred all missing.

Mourinho's side could come up against Leonardo Bonucci for Milan, with the defender strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford.