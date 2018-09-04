Other matches

Tue 4th September

Women's World Cup Qualifying - Grp 2

  • Albania Women vs Scotland Women
  • 4:00pm Tuesday 4th September
  • Elbasan Arena  
FT

Albania Women 1

M Doci (45)

Scotland Women 2

K Little (9),J Ross (68)

Report

Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women: Scots qualify for World Cup for the first time

Last Updated: 04/09/18 6:49pm

Kim Little scored Scotland's first as they claimed an historic win
Kim Little scored Scotland's first as they claimed an historic win

Scotland Women have qualified for the World Cup for the first time after a 2-1 win over Albania in Elbasan.

Jane Ross clinched victory with a 68th-minute header after Megi Doci had cancelled out Kim Little's ninth-minute opener on the stroke of half-time.

The result took Scotland to the top of Group Two above Switzerland, who were held to a goalless draw by Poland, and through to a place at France 2019.

Scotland controlled large spells of the game and were finally rewarded for creating numerous chances when Ross pounced following a free-kick.

Play Super 6

Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.

©2018 Sky UK