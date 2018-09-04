Albania Women 1-2 Scotland Women: Scots qualify for World Cup for the first time

Kim Little scored Scotland's first as they claimed an historic win

Scotland Women have qualified for the World Cup for the first time after a 2-1 win over Albania in Elbasan.

Jane Ross clinched victory with a 68th-minute header after Megi Doci had cancelled out Kim Little's ninth-minute opener on the stroke of half-time.

The result took Scotland to the top of Group Two above Switzerland, who were held to a goalless draw by Poland, and through to a place at France 2019.

Scotland controlled large spells of the game and were finally rewarded for creating numerous chances when Ross pounced following a free-kick.