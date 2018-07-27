Barcelona v Tottenham preview: Malcom could make first appearance against Mauricio Pochettino's side

Malcom could make his debut for Barcelona against Tottenham

Barcelona will get their pre-season matches under way this weekend when they take on Tottenham in the International Champions Cup, and there could be a debut for Malcom.

Ernesto Valverde is without a number of first-team players as he takes his team around the USA, beginning at the Rose Bowl in California on Sunday morning (4.05am).

But new signing Malcom - who was linked to a Spurs move at one stage - is with the squad and could get his first minutes in a Barcelona shirt.

Lucas Moura scored in Tottenham's first ICC game against Roma

The La Liga champions have two further ICC fixtures to come - against Roma and AC Milan - before they take on Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, August 12.

They get their La Liga title defence underway six days later when they host Alaves at the Nou Camp.

Tottenham remain without nine of their regular squad following the World Cup as they play their second game of the ICC, beating Roma 4-1 in their opening fixture earlier this week.

However, manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged the fringe players to shine, saying: "The pre-season is a little bit different to before because of the World Cup and we've got so many players away.

"But it's a massive opportunity for them [other players] to fight for a place in the starting XI."

They have two further friendlies against Inter Milan and La Liga side Girona to come before their Premier League opener away at Newcastle on Saturday 11 August, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Alongside Malcom, new Barcelona signings Arthur and Clement Lenglet could also make their debuts for the La Liga club.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has travelled with the squad, but will meet up with his team-mates in Dallas in a few days.

Victor Wanyama, who is facing a fitness test over a knee complaint, is an injury doubt while the likes of Serge Aurier, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son are all available to feature.