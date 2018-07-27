Bayern Munich v Manchester City preview: Benjamin Mendy available

Benjamin Mendy could feature for Manchester City

Benjamin Mendy could make his first appearance of pre-season when Manchester City face Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup in Miami on Saturday night.

The defender has joined up with City in the USA after winning the World Cup with France.

He will add some experience to a largely youthful City squad, which is missing a number of first-team regulars who have been playing at the World Cup.

However, summer signing Riyad Mahrez has played both pre-season matches and Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, Aymeric Laporte, Claudio Bravo and Joe Hart will be looking for more minutes.

Follow the clash in our live blog from 11pm on Saturday

Premier League champions City have lost both of their matches in the USA, going down 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund and then losing to Liverpool.

Youngsters including Phil Foden, Luke Bolton and Cameron Humphreys all started in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

"It is incredible, what we have done," said City manager Pep Guardiola afterwards. "For 75 minutes, it was incredible what we did with the players we have against that team - finalists of the Champions League, who have amazing players.

"Our personality was incredible. The average age of our players in the first half was very young. I am so proud and I am so happy to be manager of these guys for that reason."

Niko Kovac's Bayern have beaten Paris St-Germain 3-1 and lost 2-0 to Juventus.

Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Renato Sanches and Javi Martinez are among the players who could feature for Bayern at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Team news

Mendy could get his first pre-season minutes under his belt for City while Sane will be hoping for more action after being described as "far away from his best" by Pep Guardiola following the defeat to Liverpool.

Laporte did not play against Liverpool but Guardiola said that was only a precaution.