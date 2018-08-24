Bournemouth v Everton preview: Cherries target third straight win

Bournemouth won at West Ham in their last match

Bournemouth will be looking to make it three wins from three matches when they host Everton on Saturday.

The Cherries have enjoyed an impressive start to the Premier League season with victories over Cardiff and West Ham.

"I've been really pleased how they've taken to every challenge, it is all about the team," said manager Eddie Howe.

"We've shown in the two games some really good signs.I think we had a good pre-season and the lads looked very motivated from day one - it's early days and we're looking forward to the next challenge."

Everton have also shown encouraging signs as they have drawn 2-2 at Wolves and beaten Southampton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

Manager Marco Silva says he is expecting a "tough game" on the south coast this weekend.

"They have a good squad, a good coach. They have a good style of play, as well.

"I know the stadium, too, and it is not easy to play there but we will go there to play our football and compete at a high level. We want to play in our way and I want the players to play with big confidence and enjoy what they are doing."

Team news

Bournemouth could hand a debut to club-record signing Jefferson Lerma. The midfielder, who has been short of fitness, came through unscathed after playing the full 90 minutes of an Under-21s game in midweek.

Junior Stanislas (knee) and midfielder Kyle Taylor (muscle problem) are out, while full-back Diego Rico completes a three-match ban.

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will miss the trip with a minor muscle injury.

Defender Phil Jagielka serves the second game of a three-match ban and Silva has to decide whether to retain youngster Mason Holgate or bring in on-loan Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma.

Left-back Lucas Digne is fit again after missing last week's win over Southampton and winger Bernard may make the squad for the first time but fellow summer arrivals Yerry Mina (foot) and Andre Gomes (hamstring) will not be available until the middle of next month.

Kurt Zouma could make his debut for Everton

Opta stats

Bournemouth have won two of their three home Premier League matches against Everton, drawing the other.

The six Premier League meetings between Bournemouth and Everton have produced 25 goals (11 for Bournemouth, 14 for Everton).

Since the start of 2017-18 season, Bournemouth have won a league-high 24 points from losing positions in the Premier League - their 2-1 win at West Ham on MD2 was the 6th time since August 2017 that they have won a game they'd been losing in the competition.

Bournemouth will be looking to win their opening three league games in a season for the sixth time & the first time since 2009-10. They've never achieved this in the top two tiers of English league football, however.

Richarlison has scored in both of his Premier League games for Everton so far; two goals at Wolves on MD1 and one goal versus Southampton on MD2. He'll be looking to become just the second Everton player to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances for the club after Romelu Lukaku.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time following his goal versus West Ham last week - he last scored in four in a row in league competition in October 2014.

Merson's prediction

Bournemouth have had two good results. I know Everton won easily against Southampton, but Saints had good chances and it was open. I like this game, I'm going 2-2.

At the start I did think Richarlison was expensive. But it's not a lot of money if he does what he did in the first six games of last year and continues to do this for the entire season.

The problem I had with him last year is that he didn't continue his form, and was atrocious after the first couple months. I need to see it consistently - I don't mean playing extremely well every game, because it's impossible - but there were games where he was 8/10 or 9/10, followed by a 4/10. I'd rather see 38 7/10 performances.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-2 (11/1 with Sky Bet)