Bolton v Birmingham preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports red button

Sammy Ameobi remains a doubt for Bolton due to a hip problem

Bolton could hand a start to Yanic Wildschut for Wednesday's Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Birmingham (kick-off 8pm).

The Dutch winger came off the bench to score the winner at Reading on Saturday with his second goal of the season.

Striker Clayton Donaldson returned from a groin injury to play the final nine minutes at the Madejski Stadium and could be involved against one of his former clubs. Winger Sammy Ameobi remains a doubt due to a hip problem.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk could stick with the team which drew with Swansea on Friday. Craig Gardner completes a three-match ban, so younger brother Gary Gardner is set to continue in central midfield.

City have no fresh injury problems but David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) remain unavailable. Midfielder Charlie Lakin, winger Connor Mahoney, and forward Che Adams are among the players pushing for starts.

Opta stats

Bolton haven't scored a single goal in any of their last five league matches against Birmingham (D1 L4).

Birmingham have won each of their last three away league visits to Bolton all by the same score (1-0).

4:41 Birmingham 0-0 Swansea Birmingham 0-0 Swansea

Bolton are unbeaten in their last four games in the Championship (W3 D1), their longest run without defeat in the competition since November 2017 (a run of seven games).

Garry Monk's two previous league meetings with Bolton both came last season at the Macron Stadium - he won 3-0 with Middlesbrough in September and 1-0 with Birmingham in April.

Bolton have conceded at least two goals in each of their previous four home games in the Championship (10 in total).

1:14 Reading 0-1 Bolton Reading 0-1 Bolton

Two of the three goals that Birmingham have conceded in the Championship this season have been scored in the final 10 minutes of play (83rd and 90th minute against Norwich).

Prutton's prediction

Bolton have had a terrific start, in direction opposition to how the situation was in Lancashire last year, where the entire season was an absolute grind. It's funny one with Birmingham because you look at how well they played against Swansea last Friday, but they just weren't clinical enough. Another stalemate for me.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)