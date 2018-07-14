Bury 0-0 Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk starts in stalemate

Virgil van Dijk started for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip made their first appearances of pre-season as Liverpool drew 0-0 with Bury on Saturday.

The Reds went closest to breaking the deadlock but Sheyi Ojo and Dominic Solanke saw efforts blocked on the line.

Loris Karius, who made an error in Tuesday's win at Tranmere, played an hour in goal with Danny Ward training at Melwood as he is likely to start at Blackburn on Thursday.

Team news Liverpool first half team: Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Matip, Moreno, Milner, Fabinho, Jones, Ojo, Origi, Sturridge



Second half team: Karius (Grabara), Gomez, Phillips, Klavan, Robertson, Chirivella, Woodburn, Keita, Camacho, Lallana, Solanke

Harry Wilson, after an impressive start to pre-season, was not involved as he looks set to leave on loan.

New signing Xherdan Shaqiri, who joined from Stoke for on Friday, will be part of the squad for next week's International Champions Cup in the United States.

Liverpool made 10 changes at half-time and Ben Woodburn was denied a winner in the second half by a brilliant save.

"We could have scored five or six times with a little bit more in the last," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. "But these were the good moments and the rest was really a lot of intensity in the body, with all the tired bones and stuff like this.

Naby Keita got another run out for his new side

"I saw a little bit more in the first half than in the second half, but both [Liverpool] teams struggled and that's OK.

"If you want, it's my fault because we did a lot in the last two days. I wanted us to score, I don't like the a few situations; first half with Divock [Origi] when maybe he can pass the ball for an easy goal.

"It's the part of the season when players try to impress me, but I've told them already: 'You impress me not by scoring any goal; if you see someone in a better position then that impresses me much more.' Making the right decisions when you are really tired, when it is really warm and the ball is not really rolling is very difficult. I knew that before, and that's what we saw today."

