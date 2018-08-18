Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle: Kenedy sees penalty saved by Neil Etheridge

Kenedy saw a penalty saved with almost the final kick of the match

Kenedy saw a last-gasp penalty saved - having earlier escaped a red card - as 10-man Newcastle missed the chance to snatch victory at Cardiff on Saturday.

Cardiff had the better of the game and should have broken the deadlock when Kenneth Zohore headed wide early in the second half.

Newcastle looked laboured and, after Kenedy avoided a red card for kicking out at Victor Camarasa, substitute Isaac Hayden was sent off in the 66th minute for sliding in from behind on Josh Murphy.

Player ratings Cardiff: Etheridge (8), Morrison (5), Manga (6), Bennett (6), Bamba (6), Camarasa (6), Arter (6), Ralls (6), Murphy (8), Hoilett (5), Zohore (5)



Subs: Reid (5), Mendez-Laing (5), Paterson (5)



Newcastle: Dubravka (6), Dummett (6), Clark (6), Lascelles (6), Manquillo (5), Ritchie (5), Diame (5), Shelvey (5), Kenedy (3), Perez (5), Joselu (5)



Subs: Hayden (4), Murphy (5), Muto (5)



Man of the match: Josh Murphy

But Cardiff could not capitalise and were fortunate in the end to leave with a point from a goalless draw after Neil Etheridge saved Kenedy's penalty with almost the final kick of the match.

The miss capped a dismal display from Kenedy, while Etheridge has now saved a spot-kick in both of Cardiff's opening two matches of the season.

Last weekend it was in a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth but on this occasion Etheridge's save earned Cardiff a point they will likely feel they deserved on the balance of play.

Javier Manquillo battles for possession with Josh Murphy

Etheridge was called into action to keep out early efforts from Kenedy and Ayoze Perez, but, at the other end, Sol Bamba saw a header from a corner blocked on the line.

The visitors appeared fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Kenedy kicked out at Camarasa and escaped punishment.

Zohore then went close with a header before Etheridge saved again from Perez.

0 - Kenedy failed to complete a single pass in the first half against Cardiff City - he is the first outfield Premier League player to fail to complete a single pass in 45+ minutes of play since Nikola Kalinic against Birmingham City in March 2010. Passenger. pic.twitter.com/6EZbhRNI9B — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2018

Cardiff continued to look the more positive side after half-time and Zohore should have scored when he headed wide from Joe Ralls' cross in the 54th minute.

Newcastle were finding it difficult to get out of their own half and their efforts were hampered further when Hayden was shown a straight red for a tackle from behind on the impressive Murphy.

Team news Harry Arter, Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy made their first starts for Cardiff while Keneth Zohore replaced Bobby Reid in attack. Newcastle made one change as Javier Manquillo replaced the injured DeAndre Yedlin.

Harry Arter, who escaped a red for a sliding challenge from behind on Joselu, shot wide as Cardiff pressed for a winner, but in the end it was Newcastle who went closest to breaking the deadlock.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison blocked Yoshinori Muto's cross with his arm and Kenedy stepped up to take the penalty, only to see Etheridge guess right and save.

What would VAR have changed? Kenedy might have been sent off after kicking Victor Camarasa in the first half. “Kenedy should have been sent off,” said Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carrgaher. “I cannot understand how the referee hasn’t seen it, because he gives a free-kick for it. He kicks out and it’s a red card."



However, Carragher also felt Harry Arter could have been sent off for a challenge from behind on Joselu in the second half. "That's worse than Kenedy's challenge. It's a red," said Carragher.

Opta stats

Cardiff have failed to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since November 2015.

Newcastle are now unbeaten in their last 11 league meetings with Cardiff, winning 10 and drawing one, since a 0-1 defeat in February 1981.

Cardiff have failed to score in their opening two games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1952/53.

In all competitions, Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is now winless in his last 10 matches against Newcastle (W0 D3 L7), since a 1-0 win as Sheffield United boss in November 2006.

Newcastle defender Isaac Hayden is the first sub to be sent off in a Premier League game since Daniel Amartey for Leicester City v Manchester United in December 2017.

Only Everton (9), Blackburn (7) and Southampton (6) have had more subs sent off in the Premier League than Newcastle (5, also Man City, Man Utd and Sunderland).

Neil Etheridge is the first goalkeeper to save a penalty in two consecutive Premier League appearances within the same season since Thomas Sorensen in December 2009 (v Arsenal and Wigan Athletic).

Man of the match - Josh Murphy

While his twin brother Jacob started on the bench for Newcastle, Josh made an impact from the start for Cardiff.

The winger tormented Javier Manquillo in the first half and did the same to his replacement Hayden before he was dismissed for fouling Murphy from behind.

What's next?

Cardiff travel to Huddersfield next Saturday before a home tie with Norwich in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, August 28.

Newcastle are live on Sky Sports again next Sunday when they host Chelsea. They then travel to Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup on August 28.