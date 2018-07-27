Chelsea v Inter Milan preview: Blues continue pre-season programme

Jorginho made his Chelsea debut against Perth Glory

Chelsea continue their pre-season programme with a clash against Inter Mian in the ICC in Nice on Saturday, and you can follow updates live on Sky Sports' digital plaforms.

Chelsea got their pre-season underway with a 1-0 win against Perth Glory on Monday, while Inter are without a win in pre-season so far, drawing 3-3 with Zenit and 1-1 with Championship side Sheffield United.

The match will be played at Allianz Riviera at 7.05pm on Saturday.

Monday's clash was decided by an early Pedro strike, but new signing from Napoli Jorginho impressed most, and will be looking to get more minutes under his belt on Saturday.

Jorginho played under the new manager Maurizio Sarri for three seasons at Napoli and joined Chelsea shortly after his appointment earlier this month.

The Blues face Arsenal in Dublin in their next pre-season fixture on August 1, then Manchester City in the season-opening Community Shield on August 5 before travelling to Huddersfield Town for their Premier League opener six days later.

Inter finished fourth in Serie A last season, and added to their squad with the signing of Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer.

Team news

Kurt Zouma is out of the pre-season tour through injury, but Cesc Fabregas and Callum Hudon-Odoi will be hoping to start against after good displays against Perth Glory during the week.