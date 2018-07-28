Chelsea 1-1 Inter Milan: Birthday boy Pedro nets in pre-season workout

Pedro celebrates his goal against Inter Milan

Chelsea edged out Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the International Champions Cup, with Pedro scoring on his 31st birthday.

In Maurizio Sarri's second game in charge, the Blues started very brightly at the Allianz Riviera in Nice with Alvaro Morata looking sharp in attack. It was the striker's industry and skill that led to Pedro's opener as the Spaniard fired home (8) after Morata's shot was parried.

Roberto Gagliardini (49) drew Inter Milan level after the break as Chelsea dropped their intensity and the game went to penalties.

Milan Skriniar's miss proved decisive with Chelsea finding the net with all of their efforts from 12 yards.

Sarri's men face Premier League champions Manchester City next Sunday in the Community Shield.

After Morata had an early goal chalked off for offside, Pedro gave Chelsea the lead on his birthday after eight minutes, following up after Morata - who has been linked with a move to AC Milan - robbed Stefan de Vrij on the by-line and worked himself a chance. His shot was saved but Pedro was well placed to fire home.

Chelsea allowed Inter to equalise on 49 minutes through Gagliardini, who took a pass from Mauro Icardi in his stride and finished past substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

The Blues twice went close to winning it in normal time through Jorginho and Tammy Abraham while Caballero produced a fine save to deny Lautaro Martinez.

Man of the match: Alvaro Morata

Chelsea's best spell of the match came in the early stages when Morata was to the fore. His movement and high energy pinned Inter Milan back and the Blues should have been further ahead with 20 minutes gone. On this showing, there could be a future for him under Sarri.

Player Ratings Chelsea: Bulka (6), Zappacosta (6), David Luiz (6), Ampadu (6), Alonso (5), Jorginho (6), Fabregas (6), Barkley (5), Pedro (7), Hudson-Odoi (7), Morata (8)



Subs: Caballero (6), Rudiger (7), Azpilicueta (6), Emerson (7), Drinkwater (6), Bakayoko (6), Moses (6), Piazon (6), Christensen (6), Abraham (6)



Inter Milan: Handanovic (6), D'Ambrosio (6), De Vrij (6), Skriniar (6), Dalbert (6), Gagliardini (7), Emmers, (6) Candreva (7), Politano (7), Asamoah (6), Icardi (8).



Subs: Mora (6), Zappa (6), Roric (6), Martinez (7), Ranocchia (6), Karamoh (6)



What's next?

Chelsea take on Arsenal in Dublin on Wednesday, which will be their final International Champions Cup fixture of pre-season. Inter are back in action next Saturday at the Stadio Via del Mare against Lyon.