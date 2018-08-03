Chelsea v Manchester City preview: Maurizio Sarri makes competitive bow in Community Shield

Maurizio Sarri will take charge of Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday

Maurizio Sarri will make his competitive bow as Chelsea head coach when the Blues take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The Italian took over from compatriot Antonio Conte last month after nearly wrestling the Serie A title from Juventus with old club Napoli last season.

He could become the first Premier League manager since David Moyes in 2013 - in the same competition - to win a trophy in his first game.

Sarri said: "First of all I'm looking forward to playing at Wembley, because it's my first time. The match will be very difficult for us.

"I want to win, because it's very important to have immediately a trophy. But in this moment of the season it's very important, the performance. We have to improve, of course."

1:03 Guardiola says Sarri will change the English game Guardiola says Sarri will change the English game

City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to starting a new rivalry with Sarri, and says his style will adapt quickly to the Premier League - having himself struggled with implementing his own style of play before City cruised to the title last season.

"I am happy that he (Sarri) is here in the Premier League," Guardiola said. "I will learn a lot to see his team every weekend. I saw three games. He gets it, the team in a short time plays like he wants.

"I think it will be a good game, always Chelsea is a big rival. Antonio was, Maurizio will be too. The style of play will be perfect for English football."

Team news

Manchester City summer signing Riyad Mahrez is available after overcoming the ankle injury he sustained last weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the only players not to return to the group after the World Cup, with Guardiola planning to go on condition over quality.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek played four times for England at the World Cup in Russia

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned to full Chelsea training this week and could feature, while Willian has now returned from his extended break.

Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to continue on the left of a front three following his impressive performance against Arsenal in midweek.

Opta facts