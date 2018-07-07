Chester FC 0-7 Liverpool: Fabinho and Naby Keita appear in pre-season success

Divock Origi and Jon Moran during Saturday's friendly

New signings Fabinho and Naby Keita made their Liverpool debuts in a 7-0 pre-season victory at Chester FC.

Harry Wilson (37, 44), James Milner (48), Daniel Sturridge (54, 88), Ryan Kent (56) and Danny Ings (79) were all on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp's side, while Loris Karius made his first appearance in goal since his errors against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool manager Klopp named a different team in each half at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday afternoon with Fabinho, a £43.7m summer signing from Monaco, named in the starting XI.

Wilson struck twice for the Premier League side before the break. The first was a lob over goalkeeper Grant Shenton after he had denied Alberto Moreno and the second was a close-range finish from Curtis Jones' pass.

Keita, who arrived at Liverpool on July 1 after signing from RB Leipzig last summer, was part of the second-half team that put a further five goals past the National League North side.

Sheyi Ojo was brought down by Shenton three minutes after half-time, allowing Milner to stroke home from the penalty spot before Sturridge netted on his return from his loan spell at West Brom.

Kent made it 5-0 two minutes later when he struck into the top corner after a good run from the left, while Milner set up Ings to score the sixth from near the penalty spot.

Sturridge scored a fine goal from the edge of the area to complete the scoring as Klopp's side started their pre-season in fine style. Their next fixture is at Tranmere on Tuesday evening.